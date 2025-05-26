Satwiksairaj-Chirag set for return to action during Singapore Open

New Delhi [India], May 26 : India's top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will be in action during the Singapore Open badminton tournament starting from Tuesday.

Sindhu, currently ranked at number 16th in women's singles competition, has had a tough season so far, with her best performance being a quarterfinal run in the India Open in January. It was followed by four successive first-round exits in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Tour events, as per Olympics.com.

Sindhu will be aiming to overcome this poor run of form at the tournament, which she won way back in 2022. The world number 22 Malvika Bansod, slowly climbing up the ranks, will also be a part of the women's singles along with Anmol Kharb and Unnati Hooda.

After recovering from injuries, Satwik-Chirag will also be aiming to recapture their magic of the early season, when they made it to the semifinals of the Malaysia Open and India Open. They have not featured in any competitive match since their pre-quarterfinal exit in the All England Open back in March.

The Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen, who made it to the bronze medal clash at the Paris Olympics last year, will also be aiming to recapture his rhythm after just one quarterfinal finish in six events this year. He is joined by HS Prannoy in the men's singles competition.

Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth will be skipping the tournament after his runners-up finish at the Malaysia Masters last week.

In the women's doubles, the charge will be led by Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, 10th in the badminton rankings. Paris 2024 Olympian Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila will lead the Indian charge in the mixed doubles.

Singapore Open 2025: India squad

-Men's singles: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George

-Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Rakshita Ramraj, Anupama Upadhaya, Unnati Hooda

-Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

-Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi, Vaishnavi Khadkekar/Alisha Khan, Amrutha Pramuthesh/Sonali Singh

-Mixed doubles - Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde.

