Saurashtra Pro T20: Second win for Zalawad Strikers, beat Anmol Kings Halar by 6 wickets

Rajkot, June 13 Zalawad Strikers registered their second win in the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 as they defeated Anmol Kings Halar by 6 wickets with five balls to spare at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

Nihal Chaudhari (66) scored a half-century and shared a 61-run partnership with Smitraj Zala (31) as Anmol Kings Halar posted 153/5 in 20 overs after electing to bat first. In reply, Ansh Gosai scored an unbeaten 85* in 52 balls as Zalawad Strikers achieved the target and won the match with five balls to spare.

Anmol Kings Halar won the toss and elected to bat first in the match. Nihal Chaudhari and Tarang Gohel opened the innings. Gohel was dismissed without opening his account. After the fall of the first wicket, Nihal, along with Smitraj Zala, added 61 runs for the second wicket. Zala scored 31 in 22 balls.

Nihal went on to complete his half-century as he scored 66 in 55 balls. Towards the end, Parshwaraj Rana (25*) and Yashraj Joshi (19*) scored some quick runs to help their team post a score of 153/5 in 20 overs.

For Zalawad Strikers, Ansh Gosai was the pick of the bowlers, who took 3/16 in 3 overs. Ankur Panwar(1/27) and Smit Patel (1/19) grabbed one wicket each in the innings.

With a target of 154 on the board, Harshvardhan Rana and Namya Khoyani opened the innings for Zalawad Strikers. While Rana made 2 in 6 balls, Namya added 5 in 4 balls. At a stage when Zalawad Strikers were 20/2 in 2.4 overs, Ansh Gosai joined Jay Gohil in the middle. The duo added 59 runs for the third wicket before Gohil was dismissed for 40 in 30 balls.

Ansh Gosai played a crucial knock as he scored an unbeaten 85* in 52 balls. He was well assisted towards the end by Chirag Jani, who added 17* in 17 balls.

For Anmol Kins Halar, Satyam Khamrai (1/13), Parshwaraj Rana (1/27), and Yuvraj Chudasama (1/12) took one wicket each in the innings.

Tomorrow’s fixtures:

Match 12: Dita Gohilwad Titans vs Aryan Sorath Lions - 3:00 PM

Match 13: Anmol Kings Halar vs JMD Kutch Strikers - 7:30 PM

