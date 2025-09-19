SC approves new AIFF constitution, calls it ‘a new beginning’ for Indian football

New Delhi, Sep 19 The Supreme Court on Friday approved the draft Constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with certain modifications, directing the AIFF administration to adopt it within four weeks.

Describing the move as a turning point in Indian football governance, a Bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi said, “We are of the firm opinion that the Constitution, once adopted in terms of Article 84, will mark a new beginning for Indian football and take the sport to greater heights.”

In its detailed judgment, the Justice Narasimha-led Bench upheld the inclusion of 15 eminent players in the AIFF General Body despite opposition from state associations. “We are of the opinion that the freedom of choice to form an association is not in any way compromised by the requirement to incorporate 15 eminent players…It is not probable but certain that the inclusion of eminent players, coaches, referees, and club representatives in the general body, with only further good governance, heralds transparency and fair play,” it observed.

On eligibility for eminent players, the apex court relaxed the criteria to widen the pool. “It will be reasonable to reduce the criteria suggested by Justice L N Rao to 5 matches for men and from 2 matches for women. We hope that such a modification will ensure a wider pool and participation by retired players who will prove themselves to be efficient administrators and guiding lights for Indian football,” said the Justice Narasimha-led Bench.

While approving governance reforms inspired by the BCCI judgments, the Supreme Court rejected arguments that football’s context was different. “This present exercise is primarily about football, but on a broader level, is also an exercise to instil professionalism, efficiency, and fairness in sports administration, which shall take Indian football to greater heights.

Distinguishing BCCI judgments only on the ground that BCCI is not an NSF (National Sports Federation), while AIFF is, does not yield any good. In this view, the arguments advanced by AIFF and the State association are rejected,” the judgment said.

Directing the AIFF to convene a Special General Body meeting within four weeks to adopt the draft Constitution with the modifications specified in its latest judgment, the Supreme Court observed, “Our country is brimming with promising sporting talent which seeks suitable avenues and organisational support. We believe that the Constitution of AIFF is an important structural foundation in this regard, and the stakeholders of Indian sports will have an important role in ensuring that Indian football remains thrilling, competitive and value-oriented and continue to make its mark in the national and international landscape.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor