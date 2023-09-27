Seher Atwal off to a fast start, takes 3-shot lead in 14th Leg of WPGT

New Delhi, Sep 27 Seher Atwal got off to a fast start in the first round of the 14th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Delhi Golf Club, and finished with a healthy 4-under 68 to take a three-shot lead.

Another player to make a good start was Sneha Singh, who like Seher, has been underperforming over the last few weeks. Sneha shot 1-under 71 despite a mid-round lapse. The two-time winner this season, who still leads the Hero Order of Merit, bogeyed the 10th and double bogeyed the 11th.

Neha Tripathi, Agrima Manral and Asmitha Sathish carded 1-over 73 each while Kriti Chowhan (74) was sole fifth.

Tvesa Malik, twice winner in last three events of the Tour, was tied seventh alongside Khushi Khanijau and Ravjot K Dosanjh and they all shot 3-over 75 each, while Jasmine Shekar rounded off the Top-10 with 76,

Seher, who won the first leg of the Tour this season, has been performing below expectations off late, but this time around she began with three birdies in first four holes. A dropped shot on seventh was her sole blemish of the day and she quickly made up with a birdie on eighth. Thereafter over the last 10 holes, she had one birdie and no bogeys for a solid 68.

Sneha had three birdies against just one bogey on the front nine but a bogey and a double bogey at the start of the back nine set her back. She recovered with back-to-back birdies on 14th and 15th and closed with three pars.

Neha, also twice winner in recent weeks, had three birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey on Par-4 16th hole.

This is the last event before the Hero Women’s Indian Open next month at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

