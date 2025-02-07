Sergio Ramos joins Liga MX club Monterrey on one-year deal

Monterrey, Feb 7 Monterrey has completed the signing of former Real Madrid defender and Spain's World Cup winner Sergio Ramos on a one-year deal, the Liga MX club said.

The 38-year-old arrives on a free transfer, having not played since parting ways with Sevilla last June.

"Monterrey has reached an agreement with Spanish star Sergio Ramos to become a new Rayados player with a one-year contract," the club said in a statement as quoted by Xinhua.

"Sergio's arrival at Monterrey is an unprecedented event in the history of the club, due to the career, achievements and worldwide recognition that the player has," it added.

Ramos, a defender with 117 goals at the club level and 23 with the national team, joined Monterrey to be part of the squad that will compete in 2025 in Liga BBVA MX, the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the Leagues Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ramos was a multiple-time champion with Real Madrid and PSG and won the FIFA World Cup with Spain in 2010, as well as two UEFA European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

According to media reports, Monterrey beat off competition for Ramos' signature from suitors in Saudi Arabia, Argentina and the United States.

The Liga MX club had prioritised the signing of a center-back after Carlos Salcedo suffered a serious knee injury in his first training session with the club last month.

Ramos' distinguished 22-year professional career has included four UEFA Champions League trophies with Real Madrid and the 2010 FIFA World Cup title with Spain.

He is expected to make his debut for Monterrey in a home clash against San Luis on February 22.

