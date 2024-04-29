Serie A: Calhanoglu's brace sends Inter past Torino

Rome, April 29 Newly-crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan maintained their winning form by defeating a 10-man Torino, with Hakan Calhanoglu scoring twice at San Siro in the Italian Serie A match.

Fresh off securing their 20th Serie A title in the last round following a derby victory, Inter faced Torino without the suspended Denzel Dumfries.

After a goalless first half, Torino was one player down minutes after the break. Adrien Tameze tripped down Henrikh Mkhitaryan and saw red after the referee checked the VAR.

The home side quickly took advantage of that, breaking the deadlock in the 56th minute when Lautaro Martinez poked it to Mkhitaryan, who laid it off for Calhanoglu to hit in a first-time volley, reports Xinhua.

Calhanoglu made it 2-0 minutes later when Marcus Thuram went down in the box, earning a spot-kick to seal the win.

In other Serie A action, Napoli and Roma ended in a 2-2 draw, a result that satisfied neither team. Paulo Dybala's penalty gave Roma the lead, but goals from Matias Olivera and Victor Osimhen saw Napoli briefly ahead until Tammy Abraham's late equalizer for Roma.

