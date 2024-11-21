Servo Masters 2024: Jamal Hossain produces a low of 65 to rise to top on Day Two

Digboi (Assam), Nov 21 Bangladeshi golfer Jamal Hossain produced a tournament-low score of seven-under 65 to rise into the lead at a total of 11-under 133 in Round Two of the Servo Masters 2024 being played at the Digboi Golf Links here on Thursday. The Gurugram-based Shivendra Singh Sisodia shot a 66 to end the day in second position at nine-under 135. Karnal’s Mani Ram and Hyderabad’s Milind Soni were placed tied third at eight-under 136.

The overnight leader Amardeep Malik, former champion Honey Baisoya, Olympian Udayan Mane, C. Muniyappa, Vikrant Chopra, and Divyansh Dubey were all tied in fifth place at six-under 138. Deven Bhumij was the only Digboi-based professional to make the cut as he was placed tied 27th at one-under 143. The cut was applied at three-over 147 with 53 professionals making the cut.

The 39-year-old Jamal Hossain (68-65), a four-time winner on the PGTI, began the day one shot off the lead in tied second. Hossain had a forgettable start as he bogeyed the first hole. He then began finding his touch when he drove the green on the Par-4 third hole to score his first birdie of the day. Hossain thereafter pulled out some great iron and wedge shots to regularly land it close to the pins to pick up seven more birdies. His longest conversion of the day was a 12-footer for birdie on the 15th.

Jamal Hossain credited his hitting for his low score, saying, “I feel I regained my hitting form since last week’s event in Jaipur. I hadn’t been striking the ball well before that. I worked on my hitting to sort out a few things before the Jaipur event and since then I’ve been striking it well.

“I kept hitting it close today, especially with my approach shots to create chances and left myself just one long putt. Importantly, I came back strongly despite a bogey at the start of the day. The birdies on the sixth, seventh, and eighth gave impetus to my round. I did well on the Par-5s scoring three birdies on them,” he said.

Shivendra Singh Sisodia’s (69-66) round featured an eagle on the 11th, six birdies, and two bogeys. Shivendra was chipping it to perfection on Thursday as he chipped in for birdie on the 17th and also produced other good chips from the edge and the bunker to set up some short birdie putts.

