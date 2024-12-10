SFA Championships: Schools battle for medals in swimming pool, shooting range

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 : The SFA Championships 2024 in Mumbai witnessed electrifying competition on Day 9 as aspiring athletes vied for glory on judo mats, in the swimming pool, and in the shooting range.

In the swimming arena, Nirvaan Kaistha from Podar International School (IB&CIE), Santacruz, clinched gold in the boys individual medley event, while Rudra More from Gokuldham High School & Jr. College, Goregaon, secured the silver medal in a fiercely contested race, setting the stage for the day to come, as per a press release.

Sports For All (SFA) continues to revolutionise grassroots sports by professionalising, organising, and monetising opportunities for young athletes, a release said.

The championships this year, running until December 12, have attracted over 21,000 participants from 790 schools, aged between 3 and 18, marking a milestone in the event's growth. Participants are showcasing their talent across 27 sports in multiple venues across Mumbai, the release said.

Day 9 of the Championships also saw the continuation of football, badminton, and basketball events, while volleyball joined the list of open tournaments ahead of the final days.

Elsewhere, in shooting, Aarush Gore from Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane claimed gold in the boys' U-14 Peep Sight category, while Aryaveer Kale earned silver. In the corresponding girls' event, Saachi Nagotkar from St. Agnes' High School (ICSE), Byculla secured another gold, while Asmi Nevatia from Children's Academy, Thakur Complex took silver.

In Judo U17 boys Priyanshu Mali from J B Patel Secondary Hindi School, Goregaon West took gold followed by Swaroop Jadhav from SSI English School, Parel, who confirmed a silver. Meanwhile, in the girls U17 event, Dhanika Shetty from Gurukul Educational Institutions, M.p.a.v.s, Ghatkopa, bagged a gold, followed by Aditi Takane from Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu, who claimed the silver.

After nine days of intense competition, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya, Borivali, leads the medal tally with 22 gold, 25 silver, and 29 bronze medals, amassing an impressive 214 points. Children's Academy, Malad, holds the second position, while Vibgyor Roots & Rise, Malad West, rounds out the top three, the release said.

The seventh edition of the SFA Championships continues to set new benchmarks, offering a vibrant platform to nurture young sporting talent and build a culture that values and invests in sports nationwide.

