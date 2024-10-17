Shakib Al Hasan not to travel to Bangladesh due to security threat

New Delhi, Oct 17 Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said that he would likely miss the South Africa Test series which was supposed to be his final international appearance due to serious concerns over his safety.

Shakib, who also served as a lawmaker in the ousted government of Sheikh Hasina, cited a "security issue" as the reason behind his decision to avoid returning to Bangladesh.

Shakib, 37, was scheduled to board a Dhaka-bound flight from Dubai at 5:00 pm Bangladesh time, but was reportedly asked by higher authorities to await further communication before boarding. A close source to the cricketer confirmed that the Bangladesh Cricket Board urged Shakib to cancel the flight and asked him to return to the USA instead.

Shakib informed the local broadcaster bdnews24.com, "I was to return home... but now I don’t think I can. It is over a security issue, a matter of my own security." He had been in Dubai but is now expected to travel to the United States rather than returning to Bangladesh.

Shakib’s association with Hasina's party, which was ousted in a popular uprising in August, has made him a target of protests. Hasina, Bangladesh's former prime minister, fled to India amid student-led demonstrations that toppled her government after a 15-year rule marred by widespread human rights abuses, including mass detentions and extrajudicial killings.

As a former lawmaker, Shakib faces scrutiny due to his ties to the regime. He is among dozens of political figures under investigation for their role in a violent police crackdown that left hundreds of protesters dead. Shakib has expressed concern over his safety once he returns to Bangladesh, fearing retaliation amid ongoing unrest.

The first Test against South Africa in Mirpur will be Bangladesh’s first international fixture since Hasina’s fall. According to the country’s health ministry, more than 700 people died during the protests and tensions remain high. The second Test is scheduled to take place in Chattogram on October 29.

