Shami returns to India post successful Achilles surgery

New Delhi, March 14 Pace bowler Mohammad Shami has returned to India after undergoing successful surgery on his heel to repair his Achilles tendon at the United Kingdom (UK).

Shami had to go for surgery to repair his Achilles tendon after getting injured during India's 2023 ODI World Cup campaign and has not played any form of cricket since the defeat in the final to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium back on November 19.

Shami shared pictures on his social media, informing his return to India from the UK and thanking fans for their support.

“Grateful to be back in India after surgery. Feeling stronger and ready to embrace this next chapter. Thank you to everyone for your support and love!” Shami shared on Instagram.

Shami also missed the subsequent T20I home series against Australia and also the tour of South Africa and the five-match Test series against England.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor