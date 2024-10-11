Shan Masood 'hurt by the result, says 'we must learn how to take 20 wickets'

Multan, Oct 11 After Pakistan lost to England by an innings and 47 in the first Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium, captain Shan Masood admitted that he was hurt by the result of the match and added the hosts’ need to learn how to take 20 wickets over five days of action.

Through the soul-crushing defeat, Pakistan also the first team in Test history to lose by an innings after scoring over 500 runs in their first innings. "When you put 556 on the board, it's very important to back that up with 10 wickets and keep the game close. That's something we didn't do."

"If we take those 10 wickets and have England around our score, then the 220 runs we scored on a fifth day becomes challenging for them. That's the key. "We've got to work things out as a team, how the batting and bowling in the first innings contribute to a lead and hopefully set the match up.

"That's something we're struggling with. As a team, we have to improve with our second innings batting but the most important thing, like I said, is learning how to take 20 wickets. That's the challenge going forward," said Masood after the match.

With Pakistan now 1-0 behind in the three-match series and second Test beginning at Multan on October 15, their poor run in the longer format at home continues to touch new lows. Masood promised that he would do everything in his power to script a turnaround for Pakistan.

"Where I'd like the team to improve is, no matter what the pitch is like, we must find a way out. England showed us the way in this Test, you have to give huge credit to them. We're hurt by the result, hurt as a nation, but the beauty of the game is it always gives you another chance.

"The quick turnaround (to second Test) might be beneficial to us and we're looking forward to it. I never try to shy away from responsibility. What hurts is that we're not getting the results that Pakistan cricket deserves. We are all trying hard, we're going to give it our all and try to turn this around."

