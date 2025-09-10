Shaurya Binu rallies to take lead, teenage pros shine as IGPL makes grand debut in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 10 : Shaurya Binu grabbed a one-shot lead over the field and became the first leader in IGPL history, which teed off at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Rallying from 2-over after six too 3-under 69 by the end, the 24-year-old Bengalurean displayed great grit and determination, which would have done his Armyman father proud, as per a press release from IGPL.

The Chandigarh Golf Club, which took a heavy pounding in the rains over the last few weeks, rose to the occasion to make it playable for a historic inaugural IGPL event. The greens understandably played slow, but the players seemed to adjust as the play progressed.

"It was a red-letter day for Indian golf, and nature was kind to us as the sun shone brightly. A bunch of teen amateurs turned pro and showed great promise, and the women were playing alongside men for a purse of Rs. 1.5 crores, probably the biggest purse many of them had ever played for and the officials at the Chandigarh were amazing and had the club at its best," said Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of the IGPL.

Leader Binu was two over after six holes but fought back superbly as he birdied the Par-3 eighth and then the 13th to get to even par. A string of pars brought him to the closing hole, and he made the opening day memorable with three birdies in a row at the finish.

"I really loved the first day - the set up was engaging and the tournament has been conducted so well. It had an international feel and frankly the way things have been the last couple of days, I have to say they have exceeded my expectations. As for the players, the pressure of a 'cut' is also not there in the three-round event," said Binu, who turned professional in 2023 and last year won his first pro title.

Binu also added that he had changed his coach three months ago and was now working with Laurence Brotheridge. "That has helped my game," said Binu.

Sharing the second spot were Gaganjeet Bhullar, India's most successful player on the Asian Tour, alongside the consistent M Dharma and a prodigious amateur Krish Chawla. The three shot 2-under 70 each. The only other player who went under par was local man Harendra Gupta (71), whose record at the Chandigarh Golf Club is excellent, having won here multiple times

The opening day of the IGPL also heralded a major step for three very promising teenagers, Veer Ganapathy, Kartik Singh and Raghav Chug, who played together in the first group in the morning. The trio shot 1-over 73 each.

Bhullar, who announced a donation of 100,000 USD for the flood-hit in Punjab, was very happy with the way the course has responded despite the rains. "The Club has done a great job. They got it ready in so short a time," he said.

Of the talent he saw in the IGPL and India, he added, "The IGPL in a way has come at the right time. It was a great idea to have Kartik (Singh), Veer (Ganapathy) and Raghav (Chugh), who made their pro debut today, play together in the first group. It was like a message that the Next Gen is here!"

He was all praise as he went on, "The IGPL has good prize money and is bringing together young amateurs and young pros to play with some seniors, including myself. Then there are players like Gaurav Ghei and many others who will be seen in action as the IGPL moves forward."

Krish had two early birdies in the first six holes and then back-to-back gains on the back against one bogey each on either side of the course for his 2-under 70.

Dharma finished birdie-birdie in a round that had four birdies and two bogeys for his 70.

The presence of women professionals and amateurs was another big attraction at the event, as 10 women golfers played alongside the men at the Rs 1.5 crore event."

The best score among women, who are playing for the same purse, came from Jahanvi Bakshi, who is coming back after a long injury lay-off. She shot 1-over 73 and the next best score among women came from professional Khushi Khanijau and amateur Mannat Brar, who was third at the R&S Girls event in UK last year.

This year, she became the first Indian to reach last 16 at the R&A Amateurs.

