Sheffield United sign midfielder Alex Matos on three-year deal from Chelsea

Sheffield, Sep 1 Sheffield United have signed midfielder Alex Matos on a three-year deal, with the Blades paying Chelsea an undisclosed fee for the services of a player who can operate in a number of positions.

Born in Bedford, Matos joined Luton Town as a youngster, before moving to Norwich City in 2016. He became known for his versatility during his time in Norfolk and became a regular for the Canaries at U18s level and also progressed into the U21 team.

In July 2023, Matos joined Chelsea and made his Blues debut in the Premier League on the eve of his 19th birthday, replacing Enzo Fernandez in the 2-0 success at Fulham.

In January 2024, Matos joined Huddersfield Town until the end of the season and scored his first senior goal whilst with the Terriers, making 19 second-tier appearances during his stint in West Yorkshire.

Last season, the 20-year-old spent the second half of the campaign back in the Championship with Oxford United, making 21 appearances for the U's in all competitions.

"When I heard of the interest it was a no-brainer move for me. I feel this is right time for me to move on and play regular football and this is the right club for me. I spoke to Alfie (Gilchrist) and he told me that it's a good club, with good people, and I would enjoy it," said Alex in a statement.

"The loans developed me quite a lot, it is a good league, as has growing up at Chelsea, but I'm very happy to be here now, getting players in recently shows how big a club this is, and it looks like a strong team. Exciting times ahead."

Of Ghanaian descent, Matos represented England at junior level and in June 2024 made his U20s debut for the Three Lions against Sweden.

