Shoaib Malik Third Wife Sana Javed Reveals Thoughts on Future Parenthood

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani former cricketer Shoaib Malik's personal life is a highly discussed topic on social media. Shoaib Malik recently posted a photo of his third marriage with Pakistani actor Sana Javed and announced the end of his 14-year-long marriage with Sania Mirza. Sana is a prominent personality in Pakistani Entertaiment industry. In one of her old interview actresses revealed about her dream husband and family planning.

In a conversation, when asked about what kind of husband she would like to have, she replied that her husband should be respectful towards her, have a good career, and not have a jealous nature.

Who is Sana Javed?



Sana is 31, was born in Saudi Arabia and raised in Pakistan. She is a popular actress who has starred in several Pakistani television dramas, including "Khani," "Dunk," and "Ruswai." Malik, 43, is a former Pakistani cricketer who is considered one of the greatest all-rounders of all time. He is also a successful businessman and philanthropist. The couple first met in 2022 while working together on a commercial shoot. They quickly became friends and began dating. Sana Javed's marriage to Malik is her second. She was previously married to Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal from 2020 to 2023.

Shoaib Malik Sania Mirza divorced through 'Khula'

Shoiab Malik was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza from 2010 to 2022. The couple has a son, Izhaan, who was born in 2018. Shoiab Malik and Sania Mirza divorced through muslim way 'Khula.'