Shooting League of India is more than just a competition, says Olympic medallist Sarabjot Singh

New Delhi, June 2 As excitement mounts for the inaugural season of the Shooting League of India (SLI), Paris Olympic bronze medallist pistol shooter Sarabjot Singh said that such events will spark more interest among youngsters and bring shooting the recognition it truly deserves.

Schedule to take place in a window from November 20 to December 2, the SLI will feature mixed team events across Pistol (10M, 25M), Rifle (10M, 50M 3P), and Shotgun (Trap & Skeet). Franchise teams will participate, divided into two pools in the league stage, followed by knockouts.

“The idea of being part of the very first edition of (SLI) something this big is truly special,” says Sarabjot, one of India’s most accomplished young shooters, with gold medals at the World Championships, Asian Games, and ISSF World Cup, along with a bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Players will be drafted into four competitive tiers — Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth Championships — ensuring a balanced blend of experience and emerging talent.

For Sarabjot, the format opens the door not only to high-level competition but also to valuable cross-cultural exchange. "It is a fantastic opportunity to learn — to see how top shooters from other countries prepare and perform. I am excited to share experiences, connect with athletes from different cultures, and grow both as a shooter and a person,” he said.

The league’s fast-paced format is also expected to make shooting more accessible and engaging for audiences. “A platform like this will spark more interest among young people and bring shooting the recognition it truly deserves in India,” Sarabjot noted. “I hope many new fans are drawn into the sport through this league.”

Looking ahead to his own performance, he emphasises consistency and mindset. “Mentally, I plan to stay calm and focused, just like in any other match. I will keep reminding myself to enjoy the process. Technically, I will stick to my routines and adapt to the energy and pace of the league.”

But beyond medals, what the 23-year-old’s values most is connection and progress. “I am looking forward to building new friendships, learning from every match, and making memories that stay with me. This league is more than just competition — it is a step forward for all of us.”

Sarabjot’s signed off with a simple yet powerful message to the next generation of shooters, “Believe in yourself and never give up. Keep practising with discipline and passion.”

