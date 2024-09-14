Shot putter Hokato credits Indian Army for Paris Paralympics 2024 medal

New Delhi [India], September 14 : Indian Paralympics medallist Hokato Hotozhe Sema expressed happiness at his medal win in the recently-concluded marquee event and credited the Indian Army for helping him reach such a big milestone of his career.

Hokato secured a bronze medal for the country at the global para multi-sport event in the final of the men's shot put F57 final.

Speaking to ANI, Hokato said that the Army motivated and supported athletes really well and did not let them feel any shortage of training and diet related things.

"I feel blessed to be an Indian and be a part of the Indian Army. When I came here, I was welcomed warmly at the airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed us all in a grand way. This motivates us even further. Indian Army also supported us well, motivated us. Did not make us feel a shortage of anything, be it training or diet. Had they not been there, I would not be here," said Hokato.

Hokato holds position of Naib Subedar in the Indian Army.

Hokato had a strong message for people with disabilities, urging them to use their disabilities as a source of strength.

"I would like to say that you should not consider your disability as a thing of shame, but rather embrace it, use it as your strength to make your country proud," he said.

Hokato's coach, Rakesh Rawat, also expressed pride in his pupil's medal win, though he was sad that his other pupil, Soman Rana could not get the medal in shot put. He also credited the Indian Army for their heavy support in the journey of his pupils.

" I am really proud of it, my two athletes played in para-athletics. I hoped that I would get two medals. But Soman could not win a medal, so had to stay settled with one," said Rakesh.

"Army supported us a lot. They gave us the facilities that helped these athletes reach here," he added.

In the medal match, Hokato recorded the best throw of 14.65 m, which is also his personal best now. Iran's Yashin Khosravi secured the top spot and secured gold with a throw of 15.96 m while the silver went to Thiago Paulino dos Santos of Brazil after he threw 15.06 m. Soman though, finished at fifth spot.

The Indian contingent concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with a total of 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, the most by the country in the history of the competition.

With this landmark campaign, India has surpassed their previously most-successful campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which gave them 19 medals, including five golds, eight silvers, and six bronze medals.

