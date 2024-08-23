Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers set to roar at Indian Racing League 2024

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 23 : As anticipation builds for the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Racing League (IRL), the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers are ready to set the track ablaze at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai.

The Indian Racing League will commence on Saturday at the Madras International Circuit. The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, co-owned by former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, are focused on the finish line, brimming with confidence ahead of the start, according to a media release by IRL.

Rahul Todi, owner of the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating, "We are thrilled to be a part of the Indian Racing League, which has quickly become a cornerstone of motorsports in India."

"Our team has trained relentlessly, and we are ready to deliver our best performance. The combination of local talent and international expertise in our lineup is truly remarkable, and we are confident that the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will make their mark in this prestigious championship," he added.

The 2024 Indian Racing League (IRL) has already sparked excitement with intense pre-season testing sessions held on Wednesday and Thursday, setting the tone for the season's opening race at the Madras International Circuit this Saturday.

Following the kickoff, the spotlight will shift to the Chennai Formula Road Racing Circuit, which is set to host the subcontinent's inaugural night circuit race from August 30 to September 1. The season will culminate with the grand finale in November 2024.

This year's IRL boasts an impressive lineup, featuring top Indian drivers like Akhil Rabindra and Nikhil Bohra, along with international stars such as Swiss ace Neel Jani. Competing in city-based teams, these racers are ready to battle for supremacy in what promises to be a thrilling showcase of motorsport talent from across the globe, the release added.

As India's premier four-wheel racing league and the world's first gender-neutral racing championship, the IRL is not just about speedit's about fostering inclusivity and a fierce competitive spirit. With six teams representing cities across the country, the IRL is redefining motorsports in India, offering a dynamic and diverse racing experience like no other.

