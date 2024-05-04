Shreyasi best-placed Indian player after day one of Trap qualification in Baku

New Delhi [India], May 4 : Shreyasi Singh shot a three-round total of 69, to be currently placed eighth in the women's trap competition of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Baku on Saturday, the best return for an Indian shooter across the men's and women's competitions.

India has sent only a shotgun squad for the Baku World Cup, which offers crucial ranking points ahead of the Paris Olympics, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Former Commonwealth Games champion Shreyasi, shot a perfect round of 25, sandwiched between two rounds of 22 each. She comes back on Sunday morning for two more rounds of qualification. A top-six finish will ensure a finals berth, which is scheduled for Sunday evening. Italian Erica Sessa leads the field with 73.

Here are the other India scores of the day:

Women's Trap- Rajeshwari Kumari (score 65, place 26th), Manisha Keer (score 63, place 35th)

Men's Trap- Vivaan Kapoor (score 71, place 25th), Bhowneesh Mendiratta (score 70, place 38th), Prithviraj Tondaiman (score 69, place 48th)

The Baku Shooting WC started on May 3 and will end on May 11 .

