Shubham Shinde to lead Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League season 11

New Delhi [India], October 14 : With an ultimate mission to win Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 champion title, Patna Pirates announced defender Shubham Shinde as the captain and Ankit as the vice-captain to lead the champion squad for its fourth glory in the kabaddi competition beginning on October 18.

Shubham Shinde, 26 who hails from Kolkewari, a village in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra is popular among kabaddi players and fans for his positive temperament and discipline, His unique defending style has always added to the strength for the team he played. Shubham has played over 100 competitive matches in Pro-Kabaddi and has an impressive record to support his credentials.

Ankit, 25 having played over 23 matches in Pro Kabaddi will support the team as the Vice-Captain. Ankit's speed and agility during matches will be an asset to the team, as per a press release from PKL.

With Shubham as the captain and Ankit as the vice-captain, Patna Pirates are bullish to win the Season 11 PKL title, a release said.

Announcing the name of captain and vice-captain, Pawan Rana, CEO of Patna Pirates said, "As a team we have always promoted quality kabaddi for our fans and supporters. As a unit, under the captainship of Shubham Shinde and supported by Ankit as Vice-Captain, we intend to win our fourth championship title. Wishing them all the best."

Patna Pirates, one of the most successful team is all set to thrill kabaddi fans with a formidable squad lead by Shubham Shinde and supported by Ankit, Sandeep Kumar, Ayan, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Navdeep, Abinand Subhash, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Manish, Gurdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Babu Murugasan, Deepak Rajender Singh, Meetu, Devank, Prashant Kumar Rathi, Sagar, Aman, Pravinder, Jang Kun Lee, Hamid Mirzaei Nader.

Patna Pirates performance in Pro Kabaddi has been illustrious. The team was first crowned as a champion in 2016 and soon made history by winning 3 champion titles in a row. The only team to have this record till date.

The 11th season will start from October 18 onwards, with the team playing its first match against Puneri Paltan on October 21. Puneri Paltan are the defending champions, having won their maiden title last year by beating Haryana Steelers in the final.

