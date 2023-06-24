Shubhangee Shelke won Gold medal in International Natural Body Building championship in South Korea

New Delhi (India), June 22: Shubhangee Shelke represented team India in ICN (I Compete Natural) *International Natural Body Building* competition held in Seoul, South Korea in June 2023. She is a natural bodybuilder from Maharashtra, India, who bagged the “Ms Fitness International” title, winning the gold medal in the international bodybuilding competition.

In this competition, the best athletes were selected from all over the world. Ms Shubhangee was felicitated by the President of ICN in Seoul, South Korea.

Her fitness journey started during her B school days at Symbiosis International University with core driving forces of endless pursuit of self-betterment and motivation to explore the body’s natural potential. During the pandemic time, she decided to take her fitness game one notch higher and started preparing for a bodybuilding competition. She is a big promoter of natural, drug-free bodybuilding!

She had participated and won various titles in 6 bodybuilding competitions in the last year in regional and national championships, where most of the participants were professional athletes and senior coaches. This was her first international competition, where she won the gold medal in the Fitness Model category.

Also, during her athlete journey, she realised that many people were under the impression that bodybuilding is a masculine game and not for women. She wanted to break that perception and create awareness about fitness and bodybuilding for everyone.

She believes with discipline and consistency, each of us can attain the desired level of fitness naturally, irrespective of age, race and ethnicity. She says, “If you believe in something wholeheartedly, you can achieve it!”

Interestingly, she also has a successful corporate career with a renowned global financial firm. She had been awarded “Top 10 Women Tech Leaders India 2023” and “Asia’s Top 100 Influential Women 2022” awards. Additionally, she is an ISAC (Information Sharing and Analysis Centre) ambassador for women in cybersecurity and is dedicated to raising awareness and being a qualified Cybercrime Intervention Officer and has assisted cybercrime victims in getting the necessary help and support. During her spare time, she loves to meditate and practice gratitude daily; it helps her to be focussed and mindful in the present moment. Apart from that, she loves reading; non-fiction and autobiographies are her favourite genre.

Balancing a full-time successful corporate career with a highly competitive bodybuilding fitness regime is definitely a challenge. To balance both fronts, a full-time demanding job and competition preparation were tricky at times; however, their drive for a better version and discipline kept her going. Her focused approach, healthy lifestyle and belief in herself made it work through time.

Her typical day starts with early morning workouts: 2 hrs a day, and she hits the gym 6 days a week. Post-workout, she switches gears to her corporate life. A typical workday ends late at night, and then, while winding down for bed, she chalks out the work and workout plan for the next day.

She always endeavours to give her best consistently in whatever she pursues on the professional and personal front. She is greatly influenced by the Bhagwat Geeta: as it quotes, you are only entitled to the action, never to its fruits. Her Mission 2024 target is to play more games internationally to strengthen the Team India brand globally.

