Shuttlers, athletics team depart for Summer World University Games 2023

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 27 : Ace shuttlers from Odisha, Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda, along with athletes from Athletics High-Performance Centre left for the 32th edition of FISU (Federation Internationale du Sport Universitaire) World University Games scheduled to be held in Chengdu, China, from July 28 to August 8, 2023.

DSYS Joint Secretaries Sailendra Kumar Jena and Kailash Chandra Das along with coaches also accompained the athletes.

Ahead of the contingent's departure, DSYS Jt Secretary Jena, shared "I am delighted that athletes from Odisha have qualified to participate in the prestigious FISU World University Games 2023. I wish them the very best for their respective events and also take this opportunity to congratulate KIIT, Sambalpur University and Utkal University for providing a great platform for these athletes to hone their skills."

Kailash Chandra Das also spoke on Odisha athletes’ participation and said, "Our best wishes to all the players who have been picked for the Indian Universities Team for the World University Games 2023 in Chengdu, China. Our participation marks the state government's significant effort towards developing a strong sports culture in the state."

The prestigious event will witness 46 countries with over 560 universities participating.

The contingent from Odisha features fourteen athletes from Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) while three are from Sambalpur University and one from Utkal University.

