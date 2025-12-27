"Since PM Modi has come to power, sports have reached new high," says Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma

New Delhi [India], December 27 : Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday attended the Harish Sharma 3x3 All India Basketball Championship at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

He was joined by Sudhanshu Mittal, co-chairperson of the organising committee, Delhi Basketball Association president Mukesh Kalia, and Roopam Harish Sharma, chairperson of the organising committee.

Speaking to reporters, Verma said that sports in the country have seen major growth since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office. He said the Prime Minister has interacted with athletes across the country and that several new stadiums have been built during this period.

Verma also said that the Delhi government has announced the highest-ever cash prizes for athletes who win medals at international tournaments.

"Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to power, sports have reached a new high. PM Modi has talked to every athlete, and many new stadiums are being built. Recently, the Delhi government announced the highest cash prize for athletes who will win medals at international tournaments," Delhi minister Verma.

Sudhanshu Mittal highlighted that the 3x3 basketball format will change the basketball landscape, just as the T20 format changed the landscape of cricket. "Today is a very historic day. A great personality, Harish Sharma, who for basketball, whose body, mind, and soul were all-encompassing. Today, in his memory, this tournament is historic. 3x3, which is the future of basketball. Today, intense competition is underway here," Mittal said.

"Seeing this, every basketball lover's heart is filled with excitement. And the feeling of happiness is unique. Just as T20 changed the landscape of cricket, this 3x3 format will change basketball forever," said Sudhanshu Mittal, who is the co-chairperson of the organising committee.

Roopam Harish Sharma discussed safety standards and how they are prepared in the event of a player injury.

"The All India Basketball Championship is a significant validation in itself. And when FIBA endorsed it, there is no bigger validation than that. At this time, we will play 155 matches. Players have this opportunity in this championship because it's 3-on-3, so almost every player gets the chance to play," Sharma said.

"We have given full attention to safety. We have installed protectors at the front. We have kept two medical rooms, doctors, and an ambulance on board to ensure the players are not injured. We are pleased that everything is going well so far," she added.

