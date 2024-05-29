Singapore Open: India's Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth concede defeat in first round

Kallang [Singapore], May 29 : Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth suffered defeat in their respective matches of the men's singles in the Singapore Open 2024 on Wednesday.

Lakshya conceded a 21-13, 16-21, and 21-13 defeat against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the first round of the tournament.

His Danish opponent dominated the game from the first, in the first set, Axelsen clinched a 21-13 win. While in the second set, Lakshya won by 16-21. However, in the final set, the Indian shuttler fell short infront of his opponent and lost by 21-13.

Meanwhile, Kidambi lost 14-21, and 3-11 against Japan's Kodai Naraoka after the Indian opted to walk over after suffering an injury. The game lasted for only 31 minutes.

In the women's singles, the Indian shuttler beat her Danish opponent 12-21, and 20-22 in the first round match of the women's singles. The match lasted for 44 minutes.

Sindhu dominated the game from the first moment of the game. He won the first set by 12-21. In the second set, Hojmark tried to make a comeback but clinched a 20-22 win to make her place in the next round of the tournament.

Earlier on Tuesday, the world's number 1 badminton duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy suffered a shocking early exit in the men's doubles first round of the ongoing Singapore Open 2024.

Chirag and Satwik fell short against the 34th-ranked Danish pair of Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard. In a contest that lasted for 47 minutes, the Indian pair lost the game in two straight sets by a scoreline of 20-22, 18-21.

