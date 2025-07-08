Sinner to undergo MRI on injured elbow after 'unfortunate fall'

London, July 8 After a potentially damaging fall in the early stages of his fourth-round clash at Wimbledon against Grigor Dimitrov, world no. 1 Jannik Sinner is planning to get an MRI to further analyse the injury.

Sinner, however, reached the fourth round at Wimbledon after Dimitrov was forced to retire due to injury when leading 6-3, 7-5, 2-2.

In the very first game of the fourth-round matchup, Sinner appeared en route to a shock defeat, having jarred his elbow during an innocuous-looking slide to the ground. He later received a medical timeout for treatment on his elbow. Having recently split with his physiotherapist and trainer, he will work with the ATP Tour's physios on his elbow.

"It was a quite unfortunate fall. I checked the videos a little bit, and it didn't seem a tough one, but I still felt it quite a lot, especially [on the] serve and forehand. I could feel it. So let's see. Tomorrow we are going to check to see how it is, and then we'll see," Sinner said in his post-match press conference.

"Here they have good ATP physios, in any case. The doctor's good. As I said, tomorrow we are going to check with MRI to see if there's something serious, and then we try to adjust it," he added.

Dimitrov was leading by two sets, when the No.19 seed collapsed to the turf holding the pectoral muscle beneath his right arm. He had just held serve for 2-2, but early in that game it was clear that he was in discomfort, and by the time he finished the game, he was almost weeping with pain.

Dimitrov barely able to lift his serving arm and was forced to retire injured. Unbelievably, it is the fifth successive Grand Slam where he has been compelled to withdraw mid-match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor