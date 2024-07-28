SL v IND: Samson comes in for injured Gill as India elect to bowl first

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), July 28 India won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Shubman Gill was not available for selection in the second T20I due to a neck spasm and Sanju Samson came in place of him. Sri Lanka picked Ramesh Mendis for Dilshan Madhushanka.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said, "We will look to bowl first. There is a bit of weather around and the wicket played better in the second innings. There are always areas to improve even when you win a game, you keep learning and you keep improving. Gill misses out as he woke up with a neck spasm, Samson comes in."

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said, "We are good to bat first. We have one change, Ramesh Mendis is coming in for Dilshan Madhushanka. The first three batters played really well and the only concern is the line of the bowlers. It is a used pitch and hopefully spin will come into play in the later part."

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj

