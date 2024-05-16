SL women's team to play six white-ball matches against WI in June 

Colombo (Sri Lanka), May 16 Sri Lanka women's team will host West Indies for three ODIs and as many T20Is in Galle and Hambantota, starting on June 15, the country's cricket board announced on Thursday.

With the series, Sri Lanka will start their preparations for the T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in the country from July 19.

In the last T20I series, Sri Lanka defeated hosts South Africa by 2-1 earlier this year. After featuring in the continental championship, Sri Lanka are set to tour Ireland in August to play two T20Is and three ODIs.

On the other hand, West Indies are coming after crushing Pakistan in both T20I and ODI series respectively. They claimed the T20I series 4-1 while in ODIs, they completed a 3-0 whitewash.

In the last bilateral series between the two nations in 2017, West Indies won both ODI and T20I series.

With Sri Lanka registering historic series victories against England, New Zealand, and South Africa in the previous year, this tour has the potential to be more closely fought.

The ODI series, which is a part of the ICC Women's Championship and a route to the 2025 ODI World Cup, will take place in Galle from June 15–21. Sri Lanka are currently ranked eighth and the West Indies seventh in the Women's Championship points standings. Except for the hosts India, the top four teams will automatically qualify.

Hambantota will host the T20Is from June 24–28.

