Smashing Start to Day 1 of India Masters at DLTA in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 25 : India Masters opened its doors to an electrified crowd at the historic Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) courts, marking the start of one of the "most exciting" pickleball tournaments in "India's history," a release said.

Day 1's events on on Thursday were all about singles play, with high-caliber athletes going head-to-head in the Men's Singles and Women's Singles categories in the Open (Pro) division. Adding to the excitement, age group categories for players 35+, 50+, and 60+, as well as an Intermediate bracket, underscored pickleball's vast appeal and inclusivity, with each match drawing eager fans and creating unforgettable moments on the court.

"India's pickleball scene is on fire. It's incredible to witness the skill level here and to know that this tournament is just the beginning of India's journey to becoming a global player in pickleball," said Tournament Director Mihir Khandelwal as quoted by the DLTA press release.

In the highly competitive Pro division, the spotlight was on the thrilling showdown between two of India's pickleball titans, Armaan Bhatia and Aditya Ruhela. Fans were treated to an intense display of athleticism, as Bhatia narrowly triumphed over Ruhela with scores of 11-10, 9-11, 11-5. The match had spectators on the edge of their seats, and it was clear from the players' mutual respect and sportsmanship that the sport's spirit was alive and well on the DLTA courts. This match, already considered one of the tournament's most gripping, is sure to be a benchmark for future competitions.

Bhatia's winning streak continued as he bested Willy Chung in the semifinals, delivering an impressive performance with a swift 11-4, 11-1 victory that secured his place in the finals. Awaiting him in the ultimate showdown is none other than the tournament's top-seeded player, Dusty Boyer. Boyer earned his spot by overcoming Australia's Tom Evans in another nail-biting semifinal match, which concluded with scores of 11-7, 4-11, 11-8. This anticipated final matchup is expected to bring unprecedented excitement on Sunday, promising a masterclass in pickleball skill and strategy.

On the Women's side, Pei-Chuan Kao of Chinese Taipei seized her semifinal victory against Dutch player Roos Van Reek in a challenging contest that ended 11-6, 4-11, 11-4. The second semifinal saw Sofia Sewing of the United States narrowly defeat Somer Dalla-Bona of Australia with a consistent and powerful 11-9, 11-9 finish, setting the stage for an intense final on Sunday.

The tournament also celebrated seasoned players in age group categories (35+, 50+, and 60+), as well as Intermediate-level matches. These divisions brought their own brand of excitement, with each player demonstrating their honed skills and passion for pickleball. The tournament's age-diverse lineups illustrate pickleball's capacity to connect and engage players of all backgrounds and ages, inspiring new fans and competitors alike.

"Seeing players from such a wide range of ages competing fiercely and cheering each other on is a testament to the inclusive and social nature of pickleball. This tournament is breaking new ground in India, showing that pickleball is a sport for everyone," said Pranav Kohi, CEO of PWR as the release added.

