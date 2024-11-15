Sol Campbell named International Event Ambassador for World 25K Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15 : Tata Steel World 25K (TSW 25K) has announced Premier League legend Sol Campbell as its International Event Ambassador for the 2024 edition. The world's first World Athletics Gold Label 25K race has added another accolade with Campbell's inclusion, further strengthening the event's reputation among global athletes and the thriving running movement in West Bengal.

At 50, Campbell remains one of football's most iconic and versatile defenders. Renowned for his physical dominance, towering presence, and exceptional football intelligence, he epitomised leadership, resilience, and strength throughout his career.

"Visiting the City of Joy will be a huge pleasure. As an Englishman, I know India primarily through cricket, but I've heard this city is famous for its love of sports. I'm thrilled to be in Kolkata, a sporting hub, and to be part of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkataa race that unites communities and promotes a healthy, active lifestyle," said Sol Campbell on his upcoming visit.

"Anyone who loves football has to love runningthat's what helps make you the best! So I call on all football and sports enthusiasts in West Bengal and India to join me at the start line of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata on Sunday, 15th December 2024," he added.

Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services at Tata Steel, said, "Sol Campbell's association adds immense vitality to the football-loving spirit of Kolkata. His athleticism, perseverance, and discipline perfectly mirror the philosophy and stature of TSW 25K. We are delighted to welcome him to the event."

Vivek Singh, Joint MD of Procam International, said, "We are thrilled to have Sol Campbell as our International Event Ambassador. His achievements in football and his contributions to society make him a symbol of courage, discipline, and fortitude. He is an ideal match for the pursuit of excellence that we at Procam International strive for."

Campbell's professional football career began at Tottenham Hotspur, where he emerged from the youth system to become a standout player. His exceptional defensive skills garnered attention, and his bold, controversial move to Arsenal in 2001 remains one of the most talked-about transfers in Premier League history. Crossing the North London divide shocked the football world but solidified Campbell's reputation as a player focused on success.

At Arsenal, Campbell became a key figure in the legendary "Invincibles" squad during the 2003-04 season, when the team went undefeated in the leaguean extraordinary achievement rarely matched. Beyond club football, he represented England in numerous major tournaments, earning over 70 caps for his country.

Off the pitch, Campbell has championed diversity and equality in football, advocating for greater representation of people of colour in coaching and leadership roles within the sport.

"I am deeply impressed by the philanthropic work of Tata Steel World 25K. Leaving a meaningful legacy by giving back to society is something we should all strive for. This ethos resonates with me and motivates me every day to make a positive impact," Campbell said.

Sol Campbell's career embodies perseverance, leadership, and excellencevalues that align seamlessly with the ethos of TSW 25K, a race celebrated for its pride, inclusiveness, and commitment.

The ninth edition of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata is scheduled for Sunday, 15th December 2024.

Registrations for the 25K, 10K, Ananda Run (4.5 km), Senior Citizens' Run (2.3 km), and Champions with Disability (2.3 km) categories will remain open until 11:59 pm IST on 22nd November.

