Some positive signs coming out of indications from various tests, says Gilchrist on Martyn

Hobart, Jan 1 Former Australia batsman Damien Martyn is showing positive signs in coming out of his battle with meningitis, his former teammate Adam Gilchrist said. Martyn, 54, remains hospitalised in Queensland after being placed in an induced coma due to meningitis.

Martyn fell ill on Boxing Day and is now in a serious condition at the Gold Coast University Hospital. “He’s still in the hospital. There’ll be more details coming out as they come to hand, but certainly in the last 24 hours, some positive signs are the indications coming out of the various tests he’s having.

“There’s been so much interest and love. A fine player, terrific fella. I just hope he can continue a recovery,” Gilchrist, the former Australia wicketkeeper-batter, was quoted as saying by Fox Sports on Thursday.

An elegant right-hander batter, Martyn scored 4,406 runs for Australia in 67 Tests at an average of 46.37, including 13 centuries, with a best score of 165. He also played 208 ODIs, scoring 5,346 runs at 40.90 with a highest score of 144 not out.

“On behalf of Damien Martyn, a great friend, a former teammate of a few of us...on behalf of his family, Amanda, his partner, thank you to everyone for the heartfelt love and wishes and care for Damien as he’s gone through and continues to go through a challenging time,” added Gilchrist.

Martyn was instrumental in Australia's 2003 ODI World Cup final victory over India, scoring an unbeaten 88 despite batting with a broken finger and sharing a crucial 234-run partnership with captain Ricky Ponting. He was part of the side that also won the 1999 ODI World Cup and 2006 Champions Trophy. After his playing career was over, Martyn briefly worked as a commentator.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), meningitis is a devastating disease that is deadly and often results in serious long-term health issues. It remains a major global public health challenge.

Meningitis is the inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Though it is not revealed whether the meningitis suffered by Martyn is bacterial or viral, WHO notes that it can be infectious or non-infectious in origin, can be associated with a high risk of death and long-term complications, and requires urgent medical care.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor