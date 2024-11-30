"Sometimes result doesn't come, but happy with my execution": Shooter Rhythm on Olympics debut

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 30 : Indian Olympian shooter Rhythm Sangwan reflected on her debut performance at the Paris Olympics this year, describing it as a valuable experience. She spoke about the expectations she faced throughout the Olympic cycle and expressed satisfaction with how she executed her plans.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Sangwan discussed her Olympic debut, the record-breaking performance of Indian shooters in Paris, the rise of star shooter Manu Bhaker, and her future plans.

Reflecting on her Olympic journey, Rhythm expressed contentment with her performance.

"The Paris Olympics was my first-ever Olympics, and I was very satisfied with my match. I performed well and had a great experience competing at the Games. Although I didn't win a medal, I was happy that I could execute my plans effectively and progress as I intended. Sometimes, results don't go your way. At the World Cup final held in Delhi this year, I gave my best effort but narrowly missed a medal, finishing fourth in both my events. That's part of the game. I've learned a lot from these experiences and hope for better results next time," she said.

Rhythm competed in the 10 m air pistol mixed team event alongside Arjun Singh Cheema, finishing in 10th place. She also participated in the singles competition, finishing 15th in the qualification round and missing out on the finals.

She noted that the competition level at the Olympics is not significantly different from that of shooting world championships or World Cups. However, the prestige and expectations associated with the Olympics make it a unique experience.

"The four years leading up to the Olympics come with constant questions about your medal prospects. In India, Olympic medals have become a significant achievement because we don't win many. While shooters often perform well in world championships and World Cups, they don't always receive the recognition they deserve. Winning an Olympic medal, however, changes everything," she added.

Discussing the three shooting medals India won at the Paris Olympicsby Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and Swapnil KusaleRhythm highlighted their significance in elevating the sport's profile in the country.

"Manu, Swapnil, and Sarabjot's medals will enhance the popularity of shooting in India, encouraging more people to take up the sport. This recognition will also attract more sponsors, which is beneficial for the growth of shooting," she said.

Manu Bhaker secured two bronze medalsone in the 10 m air pistol women's event and another with Sarabjot in the 10 m air pistol mixed team event. Swapnil Kusale also won a bronze in the 50 m rifle three positions event.

Commenting on the exclusion of shooting and other medal-rich sports from the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Rhythm expressed disappointment.

"It's upsetting that events where we excel are being removed from the Commonwealth Games. However, this is beyond my control. We must focus on upcoming competitions and remain optimistic," she stated.

India faces a significant setback with the exclusion of sports like cricket, field hockey, badminton, and wrestling from the Glasgow Games, scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 2, 2026.

The young shooter dedicated her achievements to her parents and personal coach.

"Without their support, I wouldn't be where I am today. I'm also grateful to Welspun for standing by me through all the ups and downs, providing both financial and moral support," she added.

Looking ahead, Rhythm outlined her plans, saying, "Right now, I am focusing on the nationals for this year. Next year, I have trials. I'm taking it step by step."

