Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan listed in Draft Electoral Rolls for upcoming BCCI elections

Mumbai, Sep 13 Former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly, along with former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, have been included in the Draft Electrol Roll ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the national federation at which the new governing body will be elected.

Ganguly has been named as a representative for the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), which he has represented earlier, and has held the post of BCCI President. What has surprised many is finding Harbhajan Singh as a representative of the Punjab Cricket Association. Harbhajan is a Rajya Sabha Member from Punjab.

Another important aspect of the Draft Electoral Rolls is that besides Bengal and Punjab, Saurashtra (Jaydev Niranjan Shah), Jammu & Kashmir (Mithun Manhas), and Karnataka (Raghuram Bhatt) have nominated former players as their representatives for the AGM, which will be held at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai on September 28.

"The Draft Electoral Roll lists the names of the representatives received from the Full Members of the BCCI through communication sent by them. The names have been listed after checking the completeness of the records as specified in paragraph 3 of the Electoral Officer’s Notice of Election Schedule and Call for Eligible Members to apply to nominate their prospective Representative dated 06th September, 2025," informed A.K. Joti, Electoral Officer, BCCI General Elections - 2025, in a notice on Saturday.

The duo has been listed in the Draft Electoral Rolls along with the current IPL Chairman and BCCI secretary, treasurer, and joint secretary. This also makes Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh eligible to be nominated or contest for any posts in the BCCI elections 2025.

There are reports that the name of a former Indian cricketer is being considered for the post of President, for which reports have claimed that Sachin Tendulkar's name has been proposed. The Little Maestro has denied the reports.

Finding their names in the Draft Electoral Roll is the first step for Ganguly and Harbhajan to get elected as office-bearers of the BCCI.

"Objections on the entries in the Draft Electoral Roll may be submitted via e-mail to electoral.officer@bcci.tv from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm on 14th September 2025 and 15th September 2025. The final Electoral Roll shall be compiled by the Electoral Officer after taking into consideration objections made and Information received, if any," the notification issued by the election officer said.

The notice lists representatives from all 34 affiliated Full Members of BCCI who are eligible to contest and vote in the upcoming elections.

