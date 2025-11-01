South Africa A bowlers make early inroads, reduce India A to 25/2 at tea

Bengaluru, Nov 1 India A dished out South Africa A for 199 runs in their second innings to set themselves a 275-run target to win the first unofficial Test of the two-match series here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1. Tanush Kotian was yet again the pick of the bowlers as he finished his spell with a four-wicket haul in the second innings.

Beginning Day 3, Gurnoor Brar made an early impact by taking a wicket in the second over of the session, dismissing Jordan quickly. Despite Senokwane and Zubayr Hamza attempting to stabilise the innings, Manav Suthar maintained his excellent bowling performance and dismissed Zubayr Hamza.

In the 28th over, Tanush Kotian took two wickets, dismissing Marques Ackerman and Senokwane on the first and last balls, energising India. Anshul Kamboj then celebrated by taking the Proteas’ fifth wicket, bowling out Rubin Hermann for 15 off 18 balls, as the visitors found it difficult to find momentum.

Kamboj soon took his second wicket of the day, dismissing Tiaan van Vuuren with a superb catch by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. With that, South Africa A finished their first innings at 128/6 in 34.5 overs, leading by 203 runs before lunch.

Continuing from where they left off in the first session, Indian bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals as South Africa’s innings concluded inside 13 overs after Lunch. While Kamboj and Brar struck once, Kotian picked up two more wickets to finish with 4/26 in eight overs.

As India walked out to bat first in the same session, Tshepo Moreki got his side an early breakthrough by dismissing India A opener Ayush Mhatre for a nine-ball six. Okuhle Cele soon joined his team’s celebrations as he dismissed top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal (5 off 15) as the hosts were reduced to 25/2 in nine overs before the teams took Tea.

Sai Sudharsan (8 not out) and Rajat Patidar (5 not out) will carry the innings forward in the final session on Day 3.

Brief Scores: India A 309 & 25/2 in 9 overs (Sai Sudharsan 8 nout out, Ayush Mhatre 5; Tshepo Moreki 1-9, Okuhle Cele 1-16) trail South Africa A 234 & 199/10 (Lesego Senokwane 37, Zubayr Hamza 37; Tanush Kotian 4-26, Anshul Kamboj 3-39) by 249 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor