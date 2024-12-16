Southampton sack manager Russell Martin after loss to Spurs

Southampton, Dec 16 Following a 5-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Southampton sacked their manager Russell Martin with the Saints currently bottom of the Premier League table.

Current Under-21s Manager Simon Rusk will take charge of the team on an interim basis until the announcement of a permanent replacement.

"The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations. We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve," the Southampton statement read.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months. Everyone connected with Southampton FC will always have fantastic memories of last season, especially the Play-Off Final win in May," it read.

Martin, 38, took charge of Southampton in July 2023, helping them earn promotion through the playoffs to the Premier League in his first season at the helm.

However, since returning to the top flight, Southampton have earned just one win, beating Everton 1-0 in November.

Martin is the fourth Premier League manager to leave his role this season, after Erik ten Hag, Steve Cooper and Gary O'Neil.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor