"Special to come here, be among winners": Olympian Joshua Cheptegei after winning Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi [India], October 20 : Olympian Joshua Cheptegei expressed his feelings after winning the Delhi Half Marathon saying that it is really special to special to come here and win the race.

The Delhi Half Marathon kicked off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, with a prize purse of USD 260,000.

"I'm so happy to be here again and crossing the line first in the New Delhi Half Marathon. This is my first win on the half marathon and distance. And this is my third half-marathon distance. So it's really special to be here. And when I look at the Hall of Fame, there are a lot of incredible athletes who have really won from here. It's really special to come here and be among the winners," Cheptegei said while speaking to ANI.

Cheptegei lived up to his billing to take home the men's crown in today's Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, at the Indian capital.

Kenya's Alex Matata (27) led a major part of the race with his teammate Nicholas Kipkorir, who ran his maiden half marathon internationally. Kipkorir was a bronze medalist in the 5 km World Championships last year.

Matata was unbeaten in all three races he took part in in Europe earlier this year, with two sub-60 minutes clocking in two of them. That made the race exciting, and everyone was looking for a fast finish timing from the men's winner.

Matata keeps the lead until the runners turn toward the finish line in the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, where the race commenced less than an hour earlier to decide the 2024 title.

Cheptegei, running seconds behind the Kenyan, realized the now-or-never situation and came from behind to snatch the lead from Matata to win in 59 minutes 46 seconds. Matata (59:53) and Kipkorir (59:59) complete the podium with the Ugandan.

Incidentally, the Delhi Half Marathon was one of the fastest races in the World and usually saw incredible timings by the participants. Ethiopian Deriba Merga was the first to post a sub-60-minute winning time in 2008 when all the podium finishers dipped under 1 hour. This action was repeated several times in some of the subsequent editions at Delhi, wherein 2014 witnessed a record number of nine runners finishing within 60 minutes.

Former world champion Muktar Edris from Ethiopia, another pre-race favourite, finished fifth (60:52), while Tanzania's Alphonce Simbu (60:40) got fourth place.

Cheptegei, with multiple world titles on his cap, said as quoted by the Delhi Half Marathon, "This win in Delhi was special to me because it is my first-ever victory in a Half Marathon. India has been important for my career, and this country now means a lot to me. I felt good throughout the race despite the slow start. My first aim was to catch up with Nicholas (Kipkorir) and then Alex (Matata) in the final few kilometres of the race. I am delighted with my performance and hope to continue in the same manner in the future races".

"Thank you, Delhi Half Marathon, for a wonderful race. This has been a special race that tested my mind. Initially, I felt some problems in my feet around 16-17 km, but I decided to push and catch up with Nicholas, and then for about two kilometres, we pushed each other. I took it slow because I didn't want to burn out, and I wanted to finish strong. Now I go back home with a feeling to conquer the roads", the release further revealed.

