Sport like billiards can achieve like IPL-lilke craze if right initiatives are taken: Former World Billiards Champion Umadevi Nagaraj

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 29 : Women's World Billiards Champion R Umadevi Nagaraj believes sports like Billiards and Pool can achieve following like the Indian Premier League (IPL) if more initiatives are taken to stage tournaments within the country.

Nagaraj said this while congratulating a corporate set-up for organising a cricket league match to promote physical fitness.

While talking about Billiards, the international Billiards and Snooker player, cited the craze of IPL in India and said the same thing can be achieved in Billiards and Snooker too.

"I believe Billiards and Pool can achieve an IPL-like craze if only, just like cricket, corporates take initiative and encourage billiards and pool tournaments to make them more widely recognized and enjoyed," Umadevi Nagaraj toldon the sidelines of an annual cricket tournament BHIVE Premier League (BPL) conducted by BHIVE Workspace.

The Billiards World Champion also emphasized on the importance of the right training and guidance for those seeking to make a mark in the game of Billiards and Snooker.

"The right guidance and training are imperative for those seeking to participate in state and national tournaments to enhance their skills in billiards and pool and play competitively," said Umadevi Nagaraj.

"Exploring opportunities in these tournaments can provide valuable experience and opportunities for improvement," she added.

Meanwhile coming to the tournament, Team WiseLeap emerged victorious, clinching the championship trophy in an exhilarating finale as Umadevi Nagaraj, graced the event as the esteemed guest of honor, presenting awards to the deserving winners and runners-up.

Commenting on the initiative, Shesh Paplikar, CEO & Co-Founder of BHIVE Workspace, said in a statement, "We embarked on the second season of BPL with the vision of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle that would benefit the well-being of our community. After restricting the event to members only last year, we decided to open it to the public this year, transforming it into a robust initiative aimed at building an active and fitness-oriented community. I believe that this endeavour will serve as a shining example of how we can foster a community that not only excels professionally but also prioritizes physical fitness in this rapidly evolving business environment."

The BPL Cricket tournament garnered tremendous attention and support, with an enthusiastic response from participants and a significant number of spectators.

On a daily basis, more than 150 players actively participated in the tournament, culminating in a thrilling grand finale witnessed by 1000 players. The event showcased the immense passion for cricket and the power of community engagement.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in the IPL Final on Monday.

