Sport programme for Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games revealed

Dubai, Dec 12 The Asian Paralympic Committee (AsPC) and the Local Organising Committee (AINAPGOC) on Tuesday announced the list of 18 sports that will feature in the 2026 Asian Para Games, which will take place in the City of Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture from 18-24 October.

Unlike previous editions of the Games, all 18 sports are on the Paralympic Games programme.

An expected 3600-4000 athletes from the 45 Asian NPCs will compete in the same venues that will be used in the Asian Games a few weeks before. This will be the fifth edition of the Asian Para Games which is the biggest para-sport event after the Paralympic Games.

"We’re delighted to announce the full list of sports which will give certainty to the athletes and NPCs planning for the AIchi-Nagoya Asian Para Games. Coming two years after Paris and two years ahead of LA 2028, our Games enable athletes to truly test their progress in a large-scale multi-sport environment," AsPC President Majid Rashed said.

"They also help keep the excitement and interest in para-sport going, with lots of media coverage expected for NPCs who may not send large delegations to the Paralympic Games. We’re immensely proud of our regional games and the scale and reach that they have. They play a vital role in developing the Paralympic Movement in Asia," he added.

List of sports: Para archery, Para athletics, Para badminton, Blind football, Boccia, Para cycling (track and road), Goalball, Para judo, Para powerlifting, Shooting para sport, Para swimming, Para table tennis, Para taekwondo, Volleyball (sitting), Wheelchair basketball, Wheelchair fencing, Wheelchair rugby, Wheelchair tennis

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor