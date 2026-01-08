Sports Governance Conclave organised to align federations with Viksit Bharat vision

Ahmedabad, Jan 8 A Sports Governance Conclave is being organised here at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex to align India’s sporting ecosystem with the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat, where sports are increasingly recognised as a strategic driver of youth development, social cohesion and global standing. The conclave comes at a time when India’s sports policy framework is undergoing a significant shift towards long-term planning, professional governance and athlete-centric reform.

Held under the evolving Khelo Bharat Niti, the conclave aims to bring all National Sports Federations (NSFs) onto a common policy and planning platform. Rather than focusing on isolated events or short-term outcomes, the meeting is intended to align federations with India’s long-term sporting goals, including sustained excellence, global competitiveness and institutional credibility.

A key focus of the conclave will be reinforcing athlete-first reforms across federations. Discussions are expected to centre on strengthening athlete development pathways, integrating sports science and medicine, and deepening grassroots systems to ensure a stronger talent pipeline. Governance reforms will also feature prominently, with emphasis on transparency, accountability and professional management practices within federations.

The conclave will provide a forum for a collective review of India’s preparedness to host major international sporting events. With ambitions linked to the 2030 Commonwealth Games and a long-term Olympic vision, federations are expected to gain clarity on their expanded responsibilities as stakeholders in global event hosting. The meeting will also encourage NSFs to take a more proactive role in bringing international competitions to India.

Coordination among the Government, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and the National Sports Federations is another key objective. The IOA’s General Body Meeting, being held alongside the conclave, is expected to strengthen institutional alignment within the Olympic movement.

The choice of Ahmedabad as the host city underscores India’s growing confidence and capacity to stage large multi-sport events. Delegate visits to key sporting and event venues are planned to provide practical insights into infrastructure readiness and operational planning.

Overall, the conclave is expected to result in a shared understanding of India’s sporting roadmap, time-bound commitments to reform, enhanced hosting capability, and stronger international engagement by Indian sports federations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor