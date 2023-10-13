Sports Minister Anurag Thakur holds bilateral meetings with international sports federation representatives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 : Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur held two bilateral meetings with prominent sports personalities and representatives of the International Sports Federations in Mumbai on Friday evening.

The meetings were held an evening prior to the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session which is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session on 14th October 2023 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Anurag Thakur held the first bilateral meeting with the President of the World Rowing Federation Jean-Christophe Rolland, while the second bilateral meeting was with the President of the International Association of Athletics Federations, Lord Sebastian Coe.

The bilateral meetings focused on sharing expertise in sports science and medicine to improve the overall health and performance of Indian athletes. Collaboration on research initiatives to bring about innovation in training methodologies and equipment and the use of Digital coaching and Training in sports like other fields.

The IOC session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic games are made at the IOC Sessions.

The 141st IOC Session, being held in India, embodies the nation's dedication to fostering global cooperation, celebrating sporting excellence, and furthering the Olympic ideals of friendship, respect, and excellence. It provides an opportunity for interaction and knowledge sharing among the various sports-related stakeholders.

The session will also be attended by the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach and other members of the IOC, along with prominent Indian sports personalities and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor