Sports Minister Mandaviya chairs high-level meeting to review India's preparation for Paris Olympics 2024

New Delhi [India], July 12 : Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting to review India's preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Friday.

A total of 118 athletes, including 48 women athletes, across 16 sports disciplines will participate in the Paris Olympics. Out of the total 118 Paris-bound athletes, 26 are Khelo India athletes and 72 athletes have qualified for the Olympic games for the first time.

Mandaviya also established a coordination group to ensure holistic support for athletes and to address any issues that arise during the lead-up to and throughout the competition.

Mandaviya emphasized the importance of all stakeholders working together to provide athletes with the support they need. "As our athletes enter this critical phase of preparation and competition, it's essential that we ensure they are in the best physical and mental condition to excel," he said, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the athletes.

During the meeting, Mandaviya expressed satisfaction that over 80 per cent of the qualified athletes were already training at various locations in Europe, ensuring they would not encounter acclimatisation issues.

The Government is committed to providing comprehensive support to Indian athletes through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), ensuring they have the best possible preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics. This includes the engagement of world-class coaches and experts to enhance training programs, organising competitive exposures to give athletes vital experience, and taking initiatives focused on rehabilitation and injury management.

For the first time, a recovery centre with sports science equipment will be available for Indian athletes at the Games Village. Additionally, India House has been set up at the Park of Nations in Paris, joining 14 other countries, including France, with similar houses. Importantly, all decisions are made with a focus on the athletes' needs and perspectives.

These efforts underscore the dedication to optimizing athletes' performance and well-being, demonstrating a strong commitment to their success and achievement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor