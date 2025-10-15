Sports Ministry invites public feedback on three sets of draft national sports governance rules

New Delhi [India], October 15 : The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) has drafted three sets of draft rules, namely, Draft National Sports Governance (National Sports Bodies) Rules, Draft National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, and Draft National Sports Governance (National Sports Tribunal) Rules, a release said.

These rules have been formulated to facilitate the implementation of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

The National Sports Governance Act, 2025, was passed by the Lok Sabha on 11 August, the Rajya Sabha on 12 August, and received Presidential assent on 18 August with an aim to address the challenges and impediments in the governance of sports bodies and to establish a comprehensive framework for the governance and promotion of sports in India.

The Act seeks to ensure ethical practices, fair play across all levels of sport, safeguard the interests of sportspersons as the primary stakeholders, and create a robust ecosystem for sports in the country.

Draft National Sports Governance (National Sports Bodies) Rules provide the framework for the inclusion of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit, composition of the General Body and Executive Committee, election procedures, and disqualification criteria for members of National Sports Bodies and Regional Sports Federations.

They also outline provisions for the National Sports Election Panel and specify procedures for registration and periodic updating of affiliate units with the National Sports Board.

Draft National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules prescribe the structure, functions, and composition of the National Sports Board, including the constitution of the Search-cum-Selection Committee, manner of appointment of the Chairperson and Members, staffing arrangements (as per government procedure), and provision for relaxation by the Central Government where applicable.

Draft National Sports Governance (National Sports Tribunal) Rules define the institutional framework of the National Sports Tribunal, governing the appointment, tenure, and service conditions of the Chairperson, Members, and staff (as per government procedure).

They further outline the powers, procedures, and administrative mechanisms for the expeditious adjudication of sports-related disputes.

The Ministry invites feedback and comments from the general public and concerned stakeholders on the aforementioned draft Rules within a 30-day period from the date of publication.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor