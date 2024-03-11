Sports Ministry okays Mirabai Chanu's proposal to train in Paris ahead of Olympic Games

New Delhi, March 11 The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on Monday approved weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's proposal to train at La Ferte-Milon in Paris to prepare for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Chanu, who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, will head to Paris nearly a month ahead of her Olympic event to acclimatise to the weather and prepare for the mega event, the Ministry informed in a release. "During the Paris training camp, Mirabai would be accompanied by two coaches and a physiotherapist, with their air tickets, visa cost, accommodation charges, food, training cost, local transport cost, medical insurance, and sauna charges among other expenditures being covered under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding," the release read.

The ministry also approved financial assistance for hiring a Video Analyst for the world No.1 men's doubles badminton pair, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

It also approved the proposal of equestrian player Anush Agarwalla to compete in eight competitions and buy equipment for his horses. TOPS will cover his and his coach's accommodation costs, entry fees, two horse feed costs, coach fees, and horse grooms costs among other expenditures.

"Meanwhile, newly inducted Indian tennis ace Sumit Nagal's request for financial assistance towards participation in two international competitions along with expenditure for his support staff was also approved by MOC. Their airfare, accommodation cost, coaching Fees and physio/Fitness coach/Mental trainer Fees will also be covered under TOPS funding," the release informed.

Other proposals approved during the MOC meeting were financial assistance to judoka Asmita Dey for participation in the Grand Prix, Austria and shooter Arjun Singh Cheema’s request for financial assistance towards participation in the ISAS Dortmund Competition.

Moreover, it also approved the extension of the contract for weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s physiotherapist and financial assistance towards buying equipment for track athlete Amoj Jacob.

