Sports Ministry Suspends Paralympic Committee of India

In a significant development, the Sports Ministry has suspended the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) with immediate effect. The decision comes in response to the PCI's failure to hold timely elections as mandated by the National Sports Development Code of India.

The PCI, which serves as both the National Sports Federation (NSF) for para-sports in the country and the National Paralympic Committee (NPC), has been embroiled in controversy regarding the conduct of its elections. The last elections, held in September 2019, were marred by legal challenges, and the results were not declared until January 2020.

According to the Sports Ministry, the term of the PCI's Executive Committee expired on January 31, 2024. However, the PCI announced that elections for the new Executive Committee would be held on March 28, 2024, almost two months after the expiry of the previous committee's term. This decision was deemed a violation of both the PCI's constitution and the provisions of the Sports Code.

Citing the directive issued by the Sports Ministry in 2015, which emphasizes the importance of holding elections at least one month before the expiry of office bearers' terms, the Ministry expressed disappointment with the PCI's failure to adhere to the guidelines.

The suspension of the PCI's recognition is based on the grounds outlined in the Sports Code, which include failure to hold elections as prescribed and non-compliance with government guidelines. The Ministry emphasized the need for transparent and democratic governance in sports federations, in line with the principles of good governance.

In light of the suspension, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been directed to collaborate with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to establish an Ad Hoc Committee. This committee will oversee the operations of the PCI and conduct free, fair, and transparent elections in accordance with the Sports Code and the PCI's constitution.

The suspension of the PCI underscores the government's commitment to upholding accountability and good governance standards in sports federations across the country. It also aims to safeguard the interests of Indian para-sportspersons and promote transparency in the administration of para-sports disciplines.