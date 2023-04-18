Sports Ministry to send SAI coaches to train Tanzania team for World Kabaddi Cup

New Delhi [India], April 18 : Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) is funding and deputing two Sports Authority of India (SAI) kabaddi coaches - Simrat Gaikwad and Soundararajan - to Tanza to prepare the Tanzan Kabaddi Teams for the upcoming World Kabaddi Cup - 2023.

The coaches, who are from SAI NCOE Mumbai and SAI Bengaluru's Academic Division respectively, will work towards developing the skills and techniques of Tanzan kabaddi players that will help them at the World Kabaddi Cup.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur responded to a tweet by Tanza Kabaddi which had thanked the Indian government for the initiative.

Thakur said it is an amazing bilateral knowledge-sharing opportunity in sports and the government will continue to take such initiatives.

"Here is a wonderful example of 'Vasudheva Kutumbakam'! 2 Indian Kabaddi coaches have been chosen to train Tanza's Kabaddi team, creating an amazing bilateral knowledge-sharing opportunity in sports! We will continue to take such initiatives & wish them all the success!"

Thkaur said in a tweet.

The Tanzan High Commission and Tanza Kabaddi Sports Association thanked the Indian government for this unique initiative and culture exchange programme that will help strengthen relations between the two countries and help build stronger sporting ties.

"Tanza Kabaddi Sports Association thanks GOI for this initiative, we proud our culture exchange program with India and Tanza," Tanza Kabaddi said in a tweet.

