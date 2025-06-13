Spurs appoint Thomas Frank as new head coach

London, June 13 Tottenham Hotspur have announced the appointment of Thomas Frank as a new head coach on a contract that runs until 2028.

He will be joined by Justin Cochrane (Assistant coach), Chris Haslam (Head of Performance & First Team Assistant coach) and Joe Newton Coach Analyst), with Andreas Georgson (Assistant Coach) arriving from Manchester United.

Frank takes over a Spurs side who had a disappointing league campaign under Ange Postecoglou in 2024/25, finishing 17th - their lowest position ever - after losing 22 of their 38 matches. However, Spurs beat Manchester United to win the UEFA Europa League in May to secure their place in the Champions League next season.

The 51-year-old arrives from Brentford, where he spent seven years, guiding the Bees to promotion to the Premier League in 2021, the first person to lead them into a top-flight season since 1946/47.

He has since consolidated their Premier League status, with last season's final position of 10th the club’s second top-half finish in four years.

In a statement on Brentford's website, Bees' director of football Phil Giles said, "There have been so many special moments with Thomas and nobody will ever forget the day at Wembley for the play-off final or that emotional first Premier League game against Arsenal. But it’s not just what you see on the pitch. He forged a special connection with our fans, helped develop and improve players, and was instrumental in implementing the culture that has seen Brentford go from strength to strength.

"We will never forget Thomas, but now it is time to thank him and take the next steps in our journey with a new leader who we believe can be just as successful and influential."

Frank’s first Premier League match in charge will be revealed when the 2025/26 fixtures are released on June 18. The season will start on August 16. Before then, He will lead Spurs on a pre-season tour of Asia, including a meeting with Arsenal in Hong Kong on July 31.

