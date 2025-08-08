Squash India tour Jaipur 2025: Tanvi Khanna falls short in final against Egypt's Khafagy

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 8 : Asian Games medalist Tanvi Khanna fell short in the final of the women's singles event of the Squash India Tour Jaipur 2025, ending as a runner-up in a well-fought contest at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday.

At Jaipur, she was in the battle with top-seed, Egypt's Nour Khafagy and Tanvi lost 3-1 (11-3, 5-11, 11-5, 12-10) despite a spirited effort, as per Olympics.com.

Tanvi lost the opening game, but was leading in the second, which she ended up winning. She lost the third game as well, with the battle moving to the fourth game. Ultimately, she fell short of world number 94, who held the title.

The 29-year-old started her campaign with a first-round bye and then proceeded to outclass compatriot Rathika Suthanthira Seelan 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-1) in a brilliant round of 16 outing.

In the quarterfinals, Tanvi pulled off an upset against the second-seeded Menna Walid of Egypt, pulling a 3-2 (11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6) upset win in 54 minutes. This turned out to the longest match of the tournament.

In the semis, Tanvi eliminated the Malaysian challenge, the fourth-seeded Goh Zhi Xuan, 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-4) to secure a ticket in the final.

Anahat Singh did not participate in the tournament. The Squash Tour Jaipur, sponsored by HCL, is one of the two Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenger 9K events that India will host this year, with the second one lined up for Mumbai next month.

The tour has been extended to six Indian cities in total, with all-important PSA ranking points on offer. Apart from Jaipur, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Delhi are also supposed to host events as a part of the tour.

This tour plays a vital role for India as Squash makes its Olympics debut during the Los Angeles 2028 edition.

