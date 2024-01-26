Squash player Joshna Chinappa to receive Padma Shri

Chennai, Jan 26 Professional squash player from Tamil Nadu, Joshna Chinappa was conferred with Padma Shri award on Thursday.

The 37-year-old squash player was ranked world number 10 in professional squash circuit.

She was the first Indian to win the British Junior Squash Championship in 2005 in the Under 19 category.

Chinnappa has won the national squash championship for a record 18 times, which is the highest by an Indian player.

In the 2014 Commonwealth Games, she partnered with Deepika Pallikal to win the gold medal in Squash doubles.

