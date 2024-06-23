Sreeja Akula scripts history, becomes first Indian paddler to win WTT Contender singles title

Lagos [Nigeria], June 23 : Paris 2024 Olympics-bound, star paddler Sreeja Akula on Sunday scripted history as she won the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender singles title in Lagos, becoming the first Indian to win the singles crown.

In the thriller title match held in Lagos, Sreeja prevailed against Ding Yijie of China 4-1 with a score of 10-12, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8, 11-6.

In the semi-finals, Sreeja played a close match against compatriot Sutirtha Mukherjee, securing her place in the final with a 3-2 victory. In the other semi-final, Ayhika Mukherjee suffered a defeat against Ding Yijie 2-3, setting up the pivotal clash between Sreeja and Ding.

Earlier in the day, Akula and her partner Archana Girish Kamath registered a 3-0 victory in the women's doubles finals defeating Yashaswini Ghorpade and Diya Parag Chitale.

The Olympic-bound duo overpowered the all-Indian summit clash against Yashaswini and Diya, winning in straight sets 11-9, 11-6, 12-10.

During the semifinal, Sreeja and Archana defeated their compatriots Ayhika and Suthirtha Mukherjee by 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 12-10).

