Sri Lanka recall Sachini Nisansala for home ODIs against West Indies

Colombo, June 11 Sri Lanka have recalled all-rounder Sachini Nisansala for the home three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting on June 15 in Hambantota. The 22-year-old Nisansala is the only inclusion in Sri Lanka's 16-member squad that last featured in the tour of South Africa. She played one ODI for the side against Pakistan in Karachi last year and was dismissed for a duck and returned with the figures of 0-24 in four overs.

Sri Lanka have dropped veteran wicketkeeper-batter Prasadani Weerakkody from the squad after she played only one ODI in the series against Proteas women's.

The upcoming ODI series will be part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25. Sri Lanka are placed eighth in the table after five wins in 18 matches while West Indies are placed seventh with six wins in 15 games.

Sri Lanka women's squad:

Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoshi Fernando, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Sachini Nisansala.

