Srihari, Likith, Sajan, Tanish script history, set India's best time in men's 4X400 medley event

Hangzhou [China], September 26 : The Indian team of Srihari Natraj, Likith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash and Tanish Matthew broke the record of India's best time in the Men's 4X400 Medley Event in the ongoing Asian Games on Tuesday.

The Indian team missed out on a podium finish after finishing fifth in the final by clocking 3.40.20s which was the best in the Men's 4X400 Medley event in swimming.

This wasn't the only record that was broken in swimming, earlier Aryan Nehra broke the National Record by clocking a time of 15:20:81 and finished 7th in Men's 1500m Freestyle.

The Indian team managed to secure a fifth-placed finish by clocking 3:40:20. China dominated the contest once again as they clocked a timing of 3:27.01 to seal the top spot at the podium.

The Republic of Korea secured a silver medal with a timing of 3:32.05 just 5 seconds shy of the top spot. While Japan missed out on the second spot by a fraction as they registered 3:32.52 and settled for bronze.

India also suffered disappointment in individual events as both swimmers, Kusharga Rawat and Aryan Nehra, settled for bottom-of-the-table finishes. Aryan finished 7th with 15:20.91 on the clock while Kusharga clocked 15:44.61 to finish last.

