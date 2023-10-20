Stage set for final round of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], October 20 : The Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Chennai is gearing up for a roar of engines as the 2023 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R enters the last round of the championship.

The young guns of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup showcased action in round 4. The next-gen riders showcased their best performances and proved their mettle on the Moto3 race machine platform - NSF250R, which is specially designed to elevate racing to higher levels and enhance riders' competitiveness, a release said.

In Race 1 of Round 4, Kavin Quintal reaffirmed his dominance in the championship. The young gun finished the race by crossing the chequered line in the first position. The second position was secured by Mohsin P and Raheesh Khatri had to settle for the third position in the race.

Utilizing his international exposure and skills, Quintal continued to prove his mettle in race 2, maintaining his lead and emerged victorious by completing the race in the first position. On the other hand, Mohsin P displayed strategic manoeuvres to secure the second position while Johann Reeves Emmanuel clinched his first-ever podium finish in this category by finishing third.

Commenting on Round 5, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said they are eagerly waiting for the action-packed weekend with thrilling races and fierce competition.

"As we approach the culmination of this year's championship, our Honda mentors remain fully committed to delivering steadfast support and training to our talented young riders, ensuring their continuous improvement and triumph."

Round 5 on Sunday is expected to be a good spectacle with riders fiercely competing for the top spot.

As the championship unfolds, the 12 talented young riders from across the country will take to the track in their purpose-built Honda NSF250R motorcycles, engineered for the Moto3 class, and designed to provide a competitive platform for young riders.

The release said that IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R serves as a stepping stone for young riders aspiring to reach higher levels of racing.

The primary objective of the championship is to identify and nurture talented riders, providing them with professional training, it said.

